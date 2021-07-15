Chiefs' Travis Kelce reveals the right way to pronounce his name, shocking teammates

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made a startling revelation Wednesday.

The three-time First-Team All-Pro tight end and Super Bowl champion said his last name has been mispronounced for years.

"I got ‘Kel-see’ then I got ‘Kels.’ My real name is ‘Kels,’ so I mean I just kind of roll with the punches," Kelce revealed on a Barstool Sports podcast.

The revelation appeared to shock Kelce’s teammates Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

There was apparently proof that Kelce pronounced his name. A clip of Kelce from the 2020 AFC Championship surfaced.

Kelce joined the Chiefs in 2013 when he was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He only played in one game during his first year with the Chiefs. It wasn’t until 2014 he started to emerge as a viable receiver and then was a Pro Bowler by 2015.

He’s made the Pro Bowl each year since the 2015 season and racked up All-Pro selections in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Over the course of his short career, he’s become one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He has 612 receptions for 7,881 yards and 48 touchdowns over the course of his career.