Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs superfan 'X-Factor' banned from Arrowhead Stadium after fight

'X-Factor' had routinely supported the Chiefs for years

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as "X-Factor" revealed Friday he was banned from Arrowhead Stadium following a viral video that appeared to show him in a fight at the venue.

The fan, whose real name is Ty Rowton, was seen getting knocked out in a fight in Section 129 of the stadium, according to FOX4 KC. The fight involved another huge Chiefs fan, RedExtreme. Rowton told the station earlier in the week he was booted from the Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Friday, Rowton said in a tweet he was banned from Arrowhead.

A Chiefs fan considers himself the X-Factor in a preseason NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Chiefs fan considers himself the X-Factor in a preseason NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Winters/ICON Sportswire)

"#xfactor has been permanently banned from #arrowhead #staduim A 32-year run has come to end. I leave being inducted into Pro Football Hall of fame. The man who brought a divided fan base together with 2 Guinness World Records for loudest stadium in the world. God bless and God speed. I will miss thousands of fans from all over the world wanting to meet me and get pictures and autographs. I’ll miss Taking over 600 kids with cancer, disabilities etc and their families to games for free," he wrote.

CARDINALS COACH KINGSBURY, 2 OTHERS TO MISS SUNDAY VS BROWNS

Rowton also shared a letter he received from the organization’s director of fan engagement Jayne Martin.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan looks on in the first half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan looks on in the first half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

"Your future presence in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and/or any Chiefs controlled parking lots or similar areas, as well as any Chiefs sponsored events is trespass and the Chiefs will involve law enforcement and seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," the letter read.

RedXtreme had blamed Rowton for throwing water at him and his wife during the game, which then sparked the melee in the stands. Rowton told FOX4 KC he tried to "talk to him" but after one punch to the head he "saw stars."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs take the road to play the Washington Football Team and Rowton said he planned on being there.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com