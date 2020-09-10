Chiefs' Super Bowl repeat is no easy task for any NFL team

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to join an elite group of NFL franchises who have accomplished the difficult feat of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. A repeat win would make them the first team to do so since the 2005 season.

There have only been seven organizations to ever win the Super Bowl two seasons in a row, with the Green Bay Packers starting the trend in 1967 with a win in Super Bowl I and again the following season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are arguably the most impressive of the group, having won back-to-back titles in the 1975 and 1976 seasons and then again in 1979 and 1980 seasons.

NFL WEEK 1 PREVIEW: CHIEFS AND TEXANS KICK THINGS OFF TO START THE SEASON

The Miami Dolphins have also held the Lombardi Trophy for consecutive seasons very early on into the franchise’s history.

After joining the league in 1966, it would only take legendary coach Don Shula a few years to win his first Super Bowl in 1973 with a perfect record. If being the only team in NFL history to do so isn’t impressive enough, the Dolphins would come back to win the Super Bowl again in 1974.

This list continues with the San Francisco 49ers (1989-1990), the Dallas Cowboys (1993-1994), the Denver Broncos (1998-1999) and the New England Patriots (2004-2005).

2020 NFL SEASON: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW AHEAD OF KICKOFF

But if there was ever a team with enough potential to join that group it would be this year’s Chiefs, and it all starts with Patrick Mahomes.

During the regular season, Mahomes threw for 4,031 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and only five interceptions. After missing two games midseason due to a knee injury, Mahomes came back in Week 10. Despite suffering a loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs would come back to win their last six regular-season games.

Kansas City advanced to the Super Bowl after defeating the Houston Texans 51-31 in the divisional round and beating the Texans 35-24 in the AFC Championship game.

Mahomes’ most impressive moment of the season would come during the Super Bowl when he led the Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final six minutes of the game to overcome a double-digit deficit and beat the Niners, 31-20.

7 NFL FREE AGENTS WHO CAN IMPACT TEAMS RIGHT NOW

But nothing is ever guaranteed.

The Patriots have made it to the Super Bowl six times since repeating in 2005, resulting in three more titles for the franchise but never any consecutive wins.

New England had its chance to match the Steelers' record in 2018 when the team made it to the Super Bowl for the second season in a row following a 43-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons the previous year.

The Patriots were favored to win after Tom Brady led the team to a 13-3 season and New England's ninth consecutive AFC East title but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat them 41-33 to earn the city’s first Super Bowl title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With head coach Andy Reid at the helm and with names like Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Damien Williams on the roster, the Chiefs stand a good chance at winning the Super Bowl, but with veterans like Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady all with something to prove on other teams, it won’t it come easy.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.