Kansas City Chiefs to sign LeSean McCoy to one-year deal: reports

Free-agent running back LeSean McCoy will reportedly reunite with coach Andy Reid and sign a one-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy and the Chiefs agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal, according to multiple reports. The Chiefs have not announced the deal yet. McCoy was one of the players cut by the Buffalo Bills as teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players.

ANDREW LUCK TAKES OUT FULL-PAGE AD THANKING COLTS FANS AFTER RETIREMENT

McCoy is likely to become the backup to Chiefs starter Damien Williams. Kansas City also has rookies Darwin Thompson and Darrell Williams who are also looking for carries. The team had traded Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans moments before word of a deal with McCoy was struck.

BUFFALO BILLS RELEASE SIX-TIME PRO BOWL RUNNING BACK LESEAN MCCOY: REPORTS

The 31-year-old running back spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where Reid was previously the coach, before he was traded to the Bills prior to the 2015 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has 10,606 rushing yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in his 10-year career as well as being named an All-Pro two times. Last season, he played 14 games for the Bills, running for 514 yards and three touchdowns.