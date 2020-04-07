Chiefs, Royals, Sporting KC join together to 'Light It Blue' for Kansas City amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kansas City’s major sports teams are next to join the "Light It Blue" campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC, along with many others in Kansas City and across the country, will light national icons blue on Thursday to thank area first responders, health care professionals and essential workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB SAYS IT DISCUSSED PLAYING GAMES AT ONE SITE BUT NOT SETTLED ON PLAN

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman and Sporting KC Owner Cliff Illig released a letter regarding the campaign.

"On behalf of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Sporting KC, we invite you to help us light Kansas City blue in salute of the extraordinary, selfless and brave men and women who are fighting this pandemic 24 hours a day,” they said. “The goal of this effort is to create a global expression of support and gratitude to the healthcare and essential professionals who are saving lives around the clock, ‘toward creating a universal symbol of solidarity and hope.’”

NHL, PLAYERS UNION EYE NORTH DAKOTA AS POSSIBLE LOCATION FOR RETURN OF SEASON: REPORT

All three teams will display the campaign logo on their digital boards at their respective stadiums. The effort was created in late March in the United Kingdom as major landmarks were lit throughout the country to support their health care providers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans are also encouraged to show their support by lighting their homes blue and by using the hashtags #LightItBlue and #MakeItBlue on social media.

“Our hope is that Greater Kansas City will participate in support of the extraordinary first responders who are putting their lives on the line each and every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.