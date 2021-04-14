Chiefs' 'prayers focused' on recovery of 5-year-old victim in Britt Reid crash, team says

The Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday released a statement about the charges former coach Britt Reid is facing from a crash in February that left a 5-year-old girl with brain damage.

Reid, the 35-year-old son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was charged with DWI in the crash, which occurred near Arrowhead Stadium right before the team left for Super Bowl LV.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident," the team said in a statement. "Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time."

Tiffany Verhulst, the cousin of 5-year-old Ariel Young, who was the victim in the crash, told USA Today she still believed the former Chiefs coach was getting away easy.

"We don’t believe the charges are fair or harsh enough," Verhulst told the paper. "It’s been incredibly hard knowing he’s out every day living his normal life and Ariel’s life is completely changed.

CHARGES AGAINST EX-CHIEFS COACH BRITT REID NOT 'FAIR OR HARSH ENOUGH,' COUSIN OF CRASH VICTIM SAYS

"Our whole family’s life changed due to him making the decision to drink and drive."

Verhulst set up a donation page for Ariel when the crash occurred. It has raised more than $545,000 to help cover medical costs.

Tom Porto, the attorney for the family, told the newspaper Ariel was released from the hospital on April 2.

"The hope is that her pediatric brain injury will heal better in a familiar setting. As of right now, she still cannot walk or talk and depends on a feeding tube for basic nutrition," he said.

Reid could face one to seven years in jail if convicted. Reid told responding officers that he had been drinking and was on a prescription for Adderall. Police conducted a sobriety test and four clues of impairment were found, according to Fox affiliate WDAF. Reid was also hospitalized for an injured groin. While there were no names in the initial crash report, the WDAF documents match the details of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid has had legal troubles in the past. He pleaded guilty to flashing a gun at a motorist in 2007 and was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in 2008.