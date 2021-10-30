Chiefs players rip fans on social media: 'Most toxic' fan base in sports

Anthony Hitchens and Tyrann Mathieu blasted Kansas City Chiefs fans on social media Friday.

The Chiefs players were responding to a list on a fan's Instagram account that ranked the so-called "bad" moves general manager Brett Veach has made over the last few years. Hitchens’ five-year, $45 million contract made the list.

"All we did was go to 3 AFC champions games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win .. in my first 3 years here so far !!y’all fans will never be satisfied it’s sad !!" the linebacker wrote in response.

"These boys will never understand talk big on internet but want pics and autographs in person haha .. me my family and kids family "that don’t exist yet" are set for life !!! Y’all keep trolling put y’all phones down and go get some money , BTW y’all opinions don’t matter!!"

Mathieu piled on, saying the Chiefs fan base "might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports."

He then sparred with some fans in the comments of the photo.

Kansas City fans appeared to be upset with how the team has played this season and are projecting their frustrations on social media.

Hitchens has played in six games and has 32 tackles. He hasn’t recorded a sack since the 2019 season. Mathieu is still a fearsome defensive back. He has 31 total tackles and an interception this season.