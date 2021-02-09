Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes did this a day after Super Bowl LV

The day after Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was already preparing for next season. On Monday, Mahomes spoke to the media and said that he was in the film room studying.

"I’m going to do whatever I can to look at the film and try to find ways to get better," said Mahomes when he was asked of his offseason plans. "With our offense and the success that we’ve had, when teams see the defensive plan that he had and how well it worked, they’re obviously going to try to do the same thing. Try to find ways to combat that and the evolution of our offense where we’re going to have to do better things and be more efficient.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"And that really goes with me in not always looking for the big play but just finding ways to move the ball down the field," Mahomes added. "And then just get back after it. You’ve got to prepare yourself and find ways to better yourself physically, mentally."

Mahomes and the Chiefs were trying to become the first team since the New England Patriots of the early 2000s to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but they came up short in the big game.

REPORT: PATRICK MAHOMES SET FOR TOE SURGERY AFTER SUPER BOWL LV LOSS

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out with a dominating 31-9 victory over the Chiefs, and a defense led by Bucs’ defensive coordinator Todd Bowles held Mahomes and the Chiefs in the single digits for the first time in his career.

It was also the first game in Mahomes’ career where he lost by more than one possession.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I thought I did a good job towards the end of the season of being more efficient," Mahomes said via ArrowheadPride.com. "Obviously didn’t do that in the Super Bowl, but I’m going to try to find ways to better myself that way. I mean just being more efficient, taking what’s there, especially with these teams playing such deep coverages against us, moving the ball downfield and it’s something that I kind of have to battle with because I have such an aggressive nature and want to have the big play. But as I watch the film and really study myself, I’ll have to get better at that so I can become a better quarterback at the end of the day."