Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes launches football out of Arrowhead Stadium

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
KC Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes launches football out of stadiumVideo

KC Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes launches football out of stadium

The 2018 NFL MVP took a break from his workout to show off his arm strength. According to estimates, he launched the ball over a wall approximately 260 feet tall.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and from the looks of a workout session Friday it doesn’t appear he regressed at all during the offseason.

KSHB-TV cameras caught Mahomes throwing the football out of Arrowhead Stadium.

FORMER NFL DEFENSIVE LINEMAN ALBERT HAYNESWORTH'S PLEA FOR KIDNEY GENERATES THOUSANDS OF OFFERS

The third-year quarterback was in the end zone and launched the ball over the stands and onto the concourse. The Arrowhead Stadium walls stand at around 260 feet tall, according to USA Today.

The 2018 NFL MVP is coming off a season where he tossed 50 touchdown passes and recorded 5,097 passing yards. He led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game but the team fell to the New England Patriots who eventually won the Super Bowl.

Mahomes was recently challenged to a throw off by Odell Beckham Jr. after the Cleveland Browns wide receiver tossed a ball 100 yards during one of his workout sessions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But from the looks of it, Beckham might not want any of Mahomes’ smoke.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.