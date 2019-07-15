Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes launches football out of Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and from the looks of a workout session Friday it doesn’t appear he regressed at all during the offseason.

KSHB-TV cameras caught Mahomes throwing the football out of Arrowhead Stadium.

The third-year quarterback was in the end zone and launched the ball over the stands and onto the concourse. The Arrowhead Stadium walls stand at around 260 feet tall, according to USA Today.

The 2018 NFL MVP is coming off a season where he tossed 50 touchdown passes and recorded 5,097 passing yards. He led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game but the team fell to the New England Patriots who eventually won the Super Bowl.

Mahomes was recently challenged to a throw off by Odell Beckham Jr. after the Cleveland Browns wide receiver tossed a ball 100 yards during one of his workout sessions.

But from the looks of it, Beckham might not want any of Mahomes’ smoke.