Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes says Justin Herbert comment was 'taken out of context'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is squashing any speculation of a personal AFC West rivalry with Justin Herbert just days after a remark he made about the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback went viral on Twitter.

Mahomes, 25, appeared to take a dig at the second-year signal-caller over the weekend at the American Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, Calif., when one fan cautioned him: "Watch out for Justin Herbert next year."

"I’ll see it when I believe it," Mahomes replied, seemingly mixing up the popular idiom.

Naturally, the clip went viral, but Mahomes told USA Today on Tuesday that it was nothing more than a little trash-talking.

"Yeah, I think it got taken out of context," he explained. "I was talking some trash to all those (Las Vegas) Raiders and (Denver) Broncos and Chargers fans out there. I have a ton of respect for him as a player."

Herbert was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after a phenomenal performance last season. Despite the Chargers' 7-9 record, Herbert threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns and set the record for most touchdowns and completions by a rookie.

"For him to come out in Year 1 and play at that level is a special thing," Mahomes continued. "Not a lot of guys can do it. And I know I’ll have a lot of tough games against him in the future. So it was kind of a joking matter that I think blew up on Twitter like most things to do."

Outside of being division rivals, Mahomes says it’s nothing personal but that didn’t stop the Chargers from trolling him on the team’s official Twitter page.

The Chiefs are 64-57-1 against the Chargers overall and 3-2 in their last five contests.