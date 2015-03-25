Chiefs move to 6-0 with win over Raiders

Kansas City, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - Fans at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium set a world record for loudest outdoor arena on Sunday.

They had a lot to cheer about.

Jamaal Charles had two short touchdown runs and the Chiefs harassed Terrelle Pryor for 10 sacks and three interceptions in a 24-7 victory over the Oakland Raiders that kept Kansas City's best start in a decade alive.

Charles rushed for 78 yards and Alex Smith passed for 128, but Kansas City's defense starred in this latest win.

All three Pryor picks led to Kansas City points, including Husain Abdullah's 44-yard return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Pryor had a 39-yard touchdown pass to Denarius Moore, but also faced a 3rd-and-48 play at one point in the fourth quarter.

"Teams are in a position where they have to throw in the fourth quarter and with our pass rush, that's a tough thing to do," said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. "The defensive staff had a great gameplan for what I think is an up-and-coming quarterback who is very dangerous."

The Chiefs (6-0) snapped a six-game home losing streak to the Raiders and have won their first six games of the season for the first time since going 9-0 in 2003.

Pryor passed for 216 yards and Moore led all players with 82 yards receiving but the Raiders (2-4) lost for the third time in four weeks. They will have time to shake off the loss -- they're on a bye next week.

The Chiefs don't have a bye until Week 10, and that's likely OK with them as they continue to roll under Reid in his first year.

Indeed, one season after tying a franchise-record with 14 losses, the Chiefs can boast two bests: the NFL's best record and the world's loudest fans.

With an observer from Guinness World Records on site, fans set a new mark for loudest crow roar in an outdoor stadium at 137.5 decibels near the end of the game. The old record of 136.6 decibels stood for just four weeks, set at the Seattle Seahawks' CenturyLink Field in a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 15.

The Raiders had three delay of game penalties and three false starts -- mistakes often caused by crowd noise.

"It was loud, real loud, ground-shaking loud," said Reid.

Linebacker Tamba Hali had 3 1/2 of Kansas City's 10 sacks, including two in big spots in the fourth quarter -- on a 3rd-and-2 play to force a punt and a 12-yard sack on first down that pushed the Raiders back to their own 28.

A delay of game penalty and an 11-yard Eric Berry sack forced the Raiders into a 3rd-and-48 situation. They punted, the Chiefs punted, and rookie cornerback Marcus Cooper picked off Pryor to set up Ryan Succop's 33-yard field goal with 2:09 remaining for a 17-7 Kansas City lead.

Four plays into the next Oakland drive, Abdullah intercepted Pryor and raced down the left sideline to make it 24-7.

"You can't make the type of mistakes we made against a good football team like this and expect to win the game," said Raiders coach Dennis Allen, who called the stadium "a tough environment to play in."

Earlier, the teams traded turnovers in Raiders territory and Charles' bruising 2-yard run up the gut gave the Chiefs a 14-7 lead.

Rookie Oakland cornerback D.J. Hayden had forced a fumble to stop a Chiefs drive 10 yards from the end zone, hitting receiver Donnie Avery to jar the ball loose. Charles Woodson recovered it.

But Pryor threw off his back foot under pressure, floating a pass into the middle of the field that Quintin Demps jumped in front of for the pick, taking it back nine yards to the Oakland 23.

Dexter McCluster's 10-yard catch and a defensive holding penalty helped put the Chiefs in position for Charles' touchdown.

Moore beat Cooper off the line on a slant route from the right side and raced down the middle of the field, going all but untouched on his 39-yard touchdown catch for a 7-0 Raiders lead in the second quarter.

The Chiefs tied the game with 66 seconds left in the first half when Charles busted up the middle and through Oakland cornerback Tracy Porter on a 7-yard touchdown run.

"I think the key for us on offense was getting a drive put together before the half when we had to and finally get some points to go into halftime in a tie game," said Smith.

Game Notes

The Chiefs played their first AFC West opponent this season ... Kansas City's last home win over the Raiders came Nov. 19, 2006 ... The Chiefs play the Texans at home next Sunday ... The Raiders play the Steelers at home on Oct. 27.