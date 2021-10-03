Chiefs newcomer Josh Gordon could be ready for Week 5

The rich get richer as the Kansas City Chiefs add the freakishly athletic Josh Gordon to their wide receivers room — fresh off reinstatement by the NFL and still in shape to hit the field. Turns out his return is around the corner as Gordon is "likely" to return in Week 5.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kansas City hopes to activate Flash Gordon sooner than later, with a realistic forecast being Week 5’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Gordon reportedly showed up to Chiefs practice with "seven percent body fat," sitting at 230 pounds. "He looks in pretty good shape. He’s got less body fat than I do," said head coach Andy Reid, now looking forward to a speedy trio of receivers including Gordon, Mecole Hardman and Cheetah himself, Tyreek Hill.

Flash goes from catching passes from Johnny Manziel in Cleveland, to a 22-game stint between Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, and now catching bombs from Patrick Mahomes. "He’s a big receiver," commented Mahomes regarding his new deep ball playmaker. "Even if he’s covered, he’s not covered. You can kind of throw it up there and he can make plays."

Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) in 2013-14 — returning to the game at the age of 30 after starting only one game in 2019 and missing the 2020 season due to an infringement on the league’s substance abuse policy.

The Chiefs improved to 2-2 after a 42-30 win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. Mahomes completed 24-of-30 passes, tossing for 278 yards and five touchdowns — an encouraging sign for Gordon’s potential to be unleashed in the coming week.