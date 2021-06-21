Chiefs' Frank Clark arrested for felony illegal possession of firearm: report

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive end Frank Clark was arrested on Sunday night in Los Angeles after cops discovered that he had possession of an "uzi" submachine gun in his bag, according to TMZ Sports.

Police stated that Clark was pulled over during a routine traffic stop on Sunday, and that’s when they noticed a duffle bag in his car.

TMZ Sports reported that police saw the gun inside the bag, and that’s when they arrested him for felony illegal possession of a firearm. Clark was arrested at 9:20 p.m. and booked into jail at 9:28 a.m. on Monday.

According to records, Clark is still in jail and his bail is set at $35,000.

TMZ Sports reported citing sources that Clark says the weapon belongs to a member of his security team.

Clark was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Chiefs prior to the 2019 NFL season. In 26 starts for Kansas City, the Michigan product piled up 14 sacks and was a Pro Bowler both seasons with the Chiefs. He also made his presence felt during the playoffs for Kansas City as he collected eight postseason sacks over the two-year span.

This isn’t the first time Clark has had legal trouble.

In 2014, Clark was charged with domestic abuse, and as a result of it, was kicked off the Michigan football team. His charge pleaded down to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Clark is in the middle of a five-year, $104 million contract with Kansas City.

Attorney Alex Spiro is expected to represent Clark for this case, TMZ reported.