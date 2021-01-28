Chiefs look to be 1st team to repeat as Super Bowl champs in 16 years

The Kansas City Chiefs are attempting something that hasn’t been done in 16 years.

When Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs into Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady, Kansas City will look to become the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Coincidentally, the Chiefs will look to do it against Brady, who was the quarterback for the Patriots. Two other teams recently had an opportunity to pull off the feat. The Seattle Seahawks in 2014 had a chance, but Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Seattle QB Russell Wilson to seal the victory for New England. In 2017 the Patriots fell to Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles, a year after they put together the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons.

The odds may be stacked against the Chiefs since it hasn’t happened in close to 20 years, but head coach Andy Reid is excited for the challenge.

"The thing I can see as a positive is the record, that we’ve persevered through some tough games," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "and so the mental toughness to do that individually each week was important, knowing that you’re going to get people’s best shot, and there’s the respect factor.

"They didn’t question each other, they didn’t question the coaches, they stayed focused and delivered," Reid added. "However, that falls in, I’m not sure how to categorize that, but I just think that might have been the biggest challenge. You’ve seen that with teams, when things aren’t going right, they just kind of fall apart there. Our guys have not done that, they all stuck together and trusted."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.