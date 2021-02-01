Chiefs' Eric Fisher on missing Super Bowl LV after suffering Achilles injury

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be without offensive lineman Eric Fisher for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after suffering an injury in the AFC Championship.

Fisher suffered a torn Achilles against the Buffalo Bills, the NFL Network reported. Andy Reid told reporters after the game that "it doesn’t look good for his Achilles."

The former first-round draft pick, who was a part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV victory last season, shared a post on Facebook on Saturday about potentially missing this year’s title game.

"Well, some things just don’t go the way we plan them. Every week I take the field, I start with a prayer. Some games the prayers are different than others, but the one thing that I try to keep consistent is that God’s will comes before my own," Fisher wrote.

"I have been blessed beyond my wildest dreams to play in the NFL for eight years. I have enjoyed success and faced adversity along the way. Unfortunately we don’t usually know how or when adversity will strike. What I do know, is that when we are confronted with adversity there are things that we can control, and there are things that we can’t. While faith can be tested through something like this, I will stay strong in mine. I may not understand the test right now, but I know it will make complete sense when God brings it full circle.

"To not be able to play in the Super Bowl after such an amazing season is gut-wrenching. While that may be, I can’t wait to be out there cheering my guys on to be back-to-back World Champs. Thank you to everyone for all the prayers and well wishes. I am grateful for all of the support!"

Losing Fisher is a big blow for the Chiefs’ offensive line. Tampa Bay Buccaneers premier pass rushers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul will be licking their chops heading into this Super Bowl matchup, especially after they harassed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship.

As a team, the Bucs came away with five sacks, but Barrett and Pierre-Paul made up all of them. Barrett brought down Rodgers three times and Pierre-Paul sacked him twice. The Packers were without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, and the Bucs front-7 was able to exploit their lack of protection for Rodgers.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.