Chiefs suffer crucial loss on offensive line ahead of Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs will head into Super Bowl LV with a big piece of their team missing.

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher reportedly suffered a torn Achilles during the Chiefs’ 38-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on Sunday night, according to NFL Network.

Following the game on Sunday night, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that "it doesn't look too good with his Achilles" and he later confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.

The Chiefs will not only be without Fisher for their Super Bowl showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there’s a chance starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz will miss the game as well with a back injury.

Tampa Bay’s premier pass rushers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul will be licking their chops heading into this Super Bowl matchup, especially after they harassed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship.

As a team, the Bucs came away with five sacks, but Barrett and Pierre-Paul made up all of them. Barrett brought down Rodgers three times and Pierre-Paul sacked him twice. The Packers were without All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, and the Bucs front-7 was able to exploit their lack of protection for Rodgers.