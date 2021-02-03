Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LV
Chiefs' Daniel Kilgore releases photo of unfinished haircut due to barber testing positive for COVID-19

Kilgore posted a photo of himself on Twitter showing his unfinished haircut

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore had a fresh new haircut -- well sort of.

Kilgore was in the process of getting his haircut at 8 a.m. on Sunday when test results came back that the team barber tested positive for COVID-19.

The barber was pulled during the haircut, and more than 20 players -- including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes -- avoided interacting with him, increasing their chances of testing positive for the coronavirus just days before Super Bowl LV, according to ESPN.

Kilgore posted a photo of himself on Twitter showing his unfinished haircut.

On Tuesday, Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, since they were recognized as close contacts. Both players still have an opportunity to play on Sunday if they continue to test negative for the virus.

Players are being tested for the coronavirus twice per day leading up to the Super Bowl, and neither team has produced a positive test in more than a week.

