Chiefs' Damien Williams robbed at Los Angeles rental home: report

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams, who was an important part of the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory, reportedly was robbed at a short-term rental home in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Williams, 28, rented a pricy home in Los Angeles and had just checked into the place when three people broke into the house through the back door, TMZ Sports reported Monday. Police said the intruders made off with about $1,000 in cash.

According to TMZ Sports, the intruders demanded that Williams and his friends fork over the cash. Police told the gossip website that the suspects fled the house before officers arrived and the hunt is on.

The intruders were described as three African-American men, TMZ Sports reported.

Williams’ representative told the site that the running back was doing OK after the incident.

Williams was in his second season with the Chiefs when the team made the Super Bowl. He had 498 rushing yards on 111 carries in 11 games. He had five rushing touchdowns.

During the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, Williams was the one who blew the door open for the Chiefs late in the game.

His 38-yard rushing touchdown with 1:20 left in the game put Kansas City up 31-20. He finished with two touchdowns during the game.