Chiefs create space for Donald Stephenson to return by putting RB McKnight on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs have created space on their roster for the return of right tackle Donald Stephenson by placing running back Joe McKnight on injured reserve.

McKnight became the third Chiefs player to tear his Achilles tendon when he was hurt in practice last week. He was coming off a two-touchdown game in a win in Miami.

Stephenson was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. That suspension ended with Monday night's 41-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said earlier Tuesday that he would wait to see Stephenson practice on Wednesday before he begins to decide whether he'll go back in the starting lineup.

