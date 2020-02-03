Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs coach Andy Reid would accept White House invitation, calls it 'quite an honor'

By David Aaro | Fox News
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says he plans to celebrate his recent Super Bowl win with a trip to the White House should President Trump extend an invitation.

He spoke to reporters after the Chiefs victory on Sunday night, adding he "hadn't even thought" about the visit.

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid said. “I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

On Sunday, Reid captured his first Super Bowl victory in his 21st season as an NFL head coach, setting an NFL record for most wins [222] before his first championship. He was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012, losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl back in 2005.

His first win in the big game was also the first Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs in 50 years.

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The team's four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Tyreek Hill -- one of the fastest players in the NFL -- also said he would make a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“That would be great to go to the White House,” Hill said, according to the Kansas City Star. “I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great.”

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The LSU Tigers were the last time to visit the White House and be honored by the commander in chief after they defeated the Clemson Tigers 42-25 to win the college football National Championship back in January.

"Your football program has inspired countless fans across the country," Trump told the team during the visit.

White House visits have become scarce in recent years under Trump, with players from the Patriots and Eagles skipping visits.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 led by a comeback performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to the report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.