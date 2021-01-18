Chiefs' Chad Henne missed trending hashtag after win over Browns in playoffs

Chad Henne was forced to come into Sunday’s divisional-round playoff game for the Kansas City Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes went down with a head injury and left the game.

Henne, the 11-year veteran quarterback who was making his first career playoff game appearance, was mocked on social media when he threw a bad interception to Cleveland Browns defensive back Karl Joseph in the fourth quarter. But he became the hero on the Chiefs’ next drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On 3rd-and-14 with two minutes left in the game, Henne scrambled for 13 yards, nearly diving for a first down to seal the game. On the next play, Henne threw a short pass to Tyreek Hill to get the first down and eventually win the game.

Kansas City won, 22-17.

Mahomes tweeted about Henne after the game. #HenneThingIsPossible was trending on Twitter.

The veteran quarterback seemed to admit after the game that he’s not on social media much.

PATRICK MAHOMES 'DOING GREAT' AFTER INJURY DURING PLAYOFF GAME, ANDY REID SAYS

"Other than LinkedIn, I don’t think #HenneGivenSunday or #HenneThingIsPossible is going to show up on LinkedIn," Henne said. "But, no, it’s great for him to have confidence, just like I said before, once I got in that huddle, everybody had confidence in me. They were pushing for me, had my back and this is a great team. It’s a great opportunity to go out there and play with this team and come out with the victory."

Henne has been in the NFL since the 2008 season.

The Miami Dolphins drafted him in the second round with the No. 57 overall pick. He was the fourth quarterback taken after Matt Ryan, Joe Flacco and Brian Brohm.

He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and joined the Chiefs in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 71 career games, he has 13,208 passing yards and 60 touchdown passes.