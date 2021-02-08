Chiefs' Britt Reid 'doing better' after surgery stemming from crash that seriously hurt girl, Andy Reid says

Kansas City Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach Britt Reid is "doing better" after undergoing surgery due to an injury suffered in a crash last week that left a 5-year-old seriously hurt, Andy Reid said Monday.

Andy Reid, the father of Britt Reid, was asked about his son again Monday in his post-Super Bowl press conference. The multicar crash left two children hurt.

"That little girl, my heart goes out to her," Andy Reid said, via KSHB-TV.

He added that his son was "doing better now."

"I’ve had a chance to talk to him. Again, my heart goes out to that young lady. I’m also a dad, so I get that. I have concerns obviously on both sides," he said.

Tiffany Verhulst, who set up the GoFundMe donation page, gave a brief update about Ariel’s condition Sunday.

"Ariel remains in the hospital in critical condition and is not awake," she wrote. "No progress updates as of right now. Thank you to everyone who has donated to support the family through this hard time, we are so grateful."

Britt Reid, 35, was under investigation for driving impaired in Kansas City, Mo. after police say he was involved in a multi-car crash near Arrowhead Stadium, FOX4 KC reported. Reid reportedly told officers he had 2 to 3 drinks and was on an Adderall prescription at the time of the incident.

The station obtained police documents that matched the details of the crash. The documents say that Reid told police he was driving a pickup truck involved in the crash and told an officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall. The station reported that no names were identified in the police report.

The crash took place near the southbound ramp of I-435, according to FOX4 KC. A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and on the ramp called for help, police said. The police report stated the hazard lights were flashing, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with their headlights on.

The station reported, citing the crash documents, that a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to the interstate when the driver struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not hurt and two adults in the Traverse were not hurt either, according to the station.

Another child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Britt Reid has not faced any charges as of yet.