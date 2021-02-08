5-year-old seriously injured in Chiefs' Britt Reid crash receives over $320G in donations

A 5-year-old girl seriously injured in a crash involving Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid has received more than $320,000 in donations to help cover her medical expenses.

Tiffany Verhulst, who set up the donation page, gave a brief update about Ariel’s condition.

"Ariel remains in the hospital in critical condition and is not awake," she wrote. "No progress updates as of right now. Thank you to everyone who has donated to support the family through this hard time, we are so grateful."

Reid, 35, was under investigation for driving impaired in Kansas City, Mo. after police say he was involved in a multi-car crash near Arrowhead Stadium, FOX4 KC reported. Reid reportedly told officers he had 2 to 3 drinks and was on an Adderall prescription at the time of the incident.

The station obtained police documents that matched the details of the crash. The documents say that Reid told police he was driving a pickup truck involved in the crash and told an officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall. The station reported that no names were identified in the police report.

The crash took place near the southbound ramp of I-435, according to FOX4 KC. A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and on the ramp called for help, police said. The police report stated the hazard lights were flashing, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with their headlights on.

The station reported, citing the crash documents, that a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to the interstate when the driver struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not hurt and two adults in the Traverse were not hurt either, according to the station.

Reid reportedly told officers he had stomach pain after the crash.

Ariel and another 4-year-old child were the only injuries. The other child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

While CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz offered his condolences toward the end of the Chiefs’ 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Reid was asked about the crash. The Chiefs, up this point, have only said they were finding out more information about the crash and that the coach stayed home.

"My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life," Reid said, via ESPN. "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

Reid was also asked whether the crash was a distraction.

"We had put the game plan in the week before. The distraction wasn't a distraction as far as the game plan goes. That was already in and how we were going to work with it and go forward," he added. "From a human standpoint, it's a tough one. From a football standpoint, I don't think that was a problem."