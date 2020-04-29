Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland was facing 4-game suspension prior to arrest: report

Bashaud Breeland was arrested on multiple charges on Tuesday afternoon, but as it turns out, the Kansas City Chiefs defensive back was already in trouble with the NFL.

According to the NFL Network, Breeland was facing a four-game suspension from the league for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. Breeland is appealing his suspension.

The new collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association says that there will be reduced penalties for substance-abuse violations, which could work in Breeland's favor.

He was charged on five counts on Tuesday, including resisting arrest; the transport of alcohol with a broken seal in a motor vehicle; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash; and driving without a license.

Breeland signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs last March and was productive for the Super Bowl champions. He had 48 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, eight passes defended, and a defensive touchdown over the course of the regular season. In the Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Breeland had a team-high seven tackles and one interception.

Kansas City re-signed him to another one-year deal, but since it is a low-risk contract, the team could part ways with Breeland and his off-the-field issues.