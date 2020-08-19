Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland confirms 4-game suspension: 'I accept full responsibility for my actions'

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland confirmed on Instagram Wednesday that he will be facing a four game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Breeland said the reason for his post was to offer an apology and take “full responsibility” for his actions.

“As previously announced by the League, I have received a 4 game suspension for off-the-field matters,” his post began. “I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans.”

He continued: “I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl Title.”

ESPN first reported the suspension.

The 28-year-old joined the Chiefs in 2019 and played 15 games in their Super Bowl winning season.

He had run-ins with the law in April when he was arrested in South Carolina on several charges, including transporting alcohol with a broken seal in a motor vehicle and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, NBC Sports’ Washington affiliate reported.