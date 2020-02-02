Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs are Super Bowl LIV Champions - photo gallery

Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game’s final 6:13, helping the Kansas City Chiefs erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Fla.

    Players stand before the game during a tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant as well as the other victims in last week's helicopter crash. 
    AP/Wilfredo Lee
    Singer Demi Lovato sings the national anthem.
    AP/Charlie Riedel
    Armed Forces veterans participate during the coin toss.
    AP/Morry Gash
    San Francisco 49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky kicks off against the Kansas City Chiefs to begin the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game in Miami Gardens, Fla.
    AP/John Bazemore
    Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer during the first half of the game.
    AP/Mark Humphrey
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs against San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner, left, and Earl Mitchell during the first half.
    APo/Seth Wenig
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs' Ben Niemann (56) attempts to tackle him, during the first half of the game. To the right is Kansas City Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (29).
    AP/Charlie Riedel
    Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
    AP/Chris O'Meara
    Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (17) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half.
    AP/Lynne Sladky
    San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (44) scores a touchdown, during the first half of the game.
    AP/Charlie Riedel
    San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen during the first half. The play was called back on a penalty by Kittle.
    AP/Mark Humphrey
    Singer Shakira performs, during the halftime show.
    AP/Charlie Riedel
    Jennifer Lopez performs, during the halftime show.
    AP/Charlie Riedel
    Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime.
    AP/Patrick Semansky
    Fireworks go off during the halftime show in Miami Gardens, Fla.
    AP/Charlie Riedel
    San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould (9) kicks a field goal as Mitch Wishnowsky holds, during the second half.
    AP/Morry Gash)
    San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, right, during the second half. 
    AP/Mark J. Terrill
    San Francisco 49ers' Raheem Mostert dives across the goal line for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half.
    AP/Mark J. Terrill
    Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass, during the second half.
    AP/Charlie Riedel
    Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (87) scores against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
    AP/Mark Humphrey
    Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
    AP/Mark Humphrey
    San Francisco 49ers' Tarvarius Moore celebrates his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half.
    AP/David J. Phillip
    Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs toward the goal line and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half.
    AP/Matt York
    Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, right, hands the trophy to head coach Andy Reid after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game.
    AP/Chris O'Meara
    NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt. 
    AP/Morry Gash
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi trophy.
    AP/Morry Gash
