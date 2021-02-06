Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman's truck casualty of prank war, but for good cause

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman thought a great prank on former MLB player Adam LaRoche was a great idea and definitely wouldn’t escalate further.

Sherman was wrong.

LaRoche, who is a co-owner of the hunting show "Buck Commander," pranks his co-hosts on the show, Sherman told FOX4 KC on Friday, and he wanted to pull off something fun. He dumped thousands of Oreos in the back of the former first baseman’s truck.

"I just watch a lot of ‘Buck Commander,’ and I always see him pranking guys on the show, and no one ever gets him back. So I was going to take it upon myself to get him back, and it turned out to be a bad idea," Sherman told the station.

To get back at Sherman, LaRoche devised a plan with Chiefs long snapper James Winchester and punter Dustin Colquitt to gain access to the fullback’s Twitter account and give away his truck in the name of charity.

Sherman told FOX4 KC had no idea they were going to give away his 2017 King Ranch F-250, which could sell for around $60,000 on the market. But Sherman said he was going to go along with it because entries into the bidding for the truck go to charity.

The truck is being given away through the E3 Ranch Foundation, which supports military veterans.

Sherman might be preparing for Super Bowl LV, but might have revenge on his mind, too.