Patrick Mahomes is playing in Chiefs preseason games for this reason, Andy Reid says

Most NFL coaches see the preseason as a good opportunity to let new players get in some valuable reps but for Andy Reid, preseason is equally as important for his veterans.

The Kansas City Cheifs head coach told reporters on Monday that allowing Patrick Mahomes to play a good deal of the Chiefs’ second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals was important for preparing the team for the real deal.

"I think it's good for Pat, but I also think it's good for the offensive line and Pat to see how that's going to work and get a feel for them, and for them to get a feel for him likewise," Reid said, via CBS Sports . "We've got some young guys, so I left them in with Chad (Henne) so they could get a little bit more extended work there. We've got two veterans on the left side, but all five of them are new, so you need to play and this gives us that opportunity."

Mahomes played 33 snaps in Friday’s 17-10 victory over the Cardinals. He started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Despite not playing his best football, the former league MVP said he "felt good" about his performance.

"I thought we had some good drives, a few long drives where we got to run the ball, throw the ball, do all the different type of stuff."

Reid said playing Mahomes in the preseason is also key for third-year receiver Mecole Hardman’s development.

"It was great for he and Pat to communicate in a preseason game and just see how important that is, get it on tape and see what we're talking about there," he said. "I mean, listen, he made some good plays, but he had a couple in there that weren't so good. But he kept battling, which I thought was important. He's playing fast and working hard."

Reid will likely start Mahomes in the third and final preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday in preparation for Week 1. Mahomes has never lost as a starter in the month of September.

