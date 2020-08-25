Chiefs' Andy Reid says he's not changing who he is after Super Bowl win: 'I still love cheeseburgers'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is still the same coach that led the team to a Super Bowl victory in February.

He explained in the “Football Morning in America” column on Monday that not much has changed for him as he prepares the Chiefs for another potential run to the playoffs and beyond.

“Well not much,” Reid told writer Peter King. “Not much. Not much. I still love cheeseburgers.”

Reid made the cheeseburger quip as he did in February when the team secured the Super Bowl win. He told reporters after the Chiefs’ defeat of the San Francisco 49ers he planned on eating the biggest cheeseburger ever.

“I'm going to get the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen,” he said on NFL Network in February. “Might be a double!”

While life for the Chiefs is good on the surface, Kansas City will have to overcome some obstacles in pursuit of back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Since 2000, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks are the only two teams who have made it to back-to-back Super Bowls.

Kansas City had an eventful offseason.

The team signed Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Travis Kelce to extensions. Mahomes received the richest contract in NFL history but it was structured in a way to help Kansas City sign some of the key players who brought the team a Super Bowl.