Andy Reid clue stumps 'Jeopardy!' contestants: 'Not football fans?'

Andy Reid may have successfully led the Kansas City Cheifs to consecutive Super Bowls but it seems like not everyone is familiar with Big Red’s reputation.

Reid was part of a category in Tuesday night’s episode of "Jeopardy!" but when guest host Katie Couric read off the $1,200 clue, not a single contestant buzzed in.

"After 21 seasons as a head coach, in 2019 this Kansas City Chiefs leader finally got to enjoy the last game of the season."

If the clue wasn’t enough, they also showed an image of Reid.

"Not football fans? We were looking for Andy Reid," Couric said.

Future contestants will have to brush up on their NFL trivia before Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hosts an episode on April 5.

"The show has been so special to me over the years," Rodgers said in January. "It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years – 6 o'clock watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can."

He continued: "When the opportunity came up in 2015 I mean that was a dream come true, it really was, to be on there, to get to meet Alex was just such a special moment, and we're all obviously sad about his passing."

Alex Trebek, 80, passed away in November after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.