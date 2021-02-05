Chiefs are now 'America's Team' not the Cowboys, Hall of Famer Willie Roaf says

The "America’s Team" moniker had always belonged to the Dallas Cowboys -- but Hall of Fame offensive lineman Willie Roaf said Wednesday it should be Kansas City Chiefs taking the nickname.

Roaf explained to FanSided that the Chiefs are playing better than they have ever played before, and getting back to the Super Bowl and appearing in their third AFC Championship is more than enough reason to call Kansas City "America’s Team."

"This is a level that Kansas City has never been at," Roaf said. "Kansas City is now America’s team. Kansas City went from being a small-market team to being America’s team right now with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek [Hill], [Travis] Kelce and all those guys. I’m excited for them.

"I’m excited they have another opportunity to go out and play [in the Super Bowl]. They’re the young guns. I think the pressure is more on [Tom] Brady because Brady wants to win another one and he made it in his first year in Tampa."

The Cowboys’ association with being "America’s Team" began in a 1978 highlight film when the narrator said they appear on television as much as any famous Hollywood actor or U.S. president. Coupled with their success, it made sense to call them that at the time.

The moniker was reinvigorated again in the 1990s when the Cowboys won three Super Bowls in four years. But the team has not appeared in a Super Bowl since 1995 nor have they made it as far as the NFC Championship.