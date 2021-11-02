Chiefs acquire Melvin Ingram from Steelers to help bolster defensive line

Melvin Ingram is on the move.

The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive end was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to the NFL Network .

Ingram, 32, spent his first nine seasons with the Chargers before joining the Steelers on a one-year deal during the offseason. In eight appearances with the team, Ingram has just 10 tackles and one sack.

Ingram had a strong start to the 2021 season. He was on the field for a large part of September, but he played in fewer than 50% of snaps in two of the last three games. In Week 6, Ingram played in a season-low 26% of snaps. Pittsburgh had a bye in Week 7, and Ingram missed last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to a groin injury.

Kansas City is hoping Ingram can return to Pro Bowl form. The Chiefs are currently ranked 29th in yards allowed and 25th in scoring defense. Kansas City only has 11 sacks in 2021, which is easily the worst in the AFC.

Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, will join Frank Clark and Chris Jones on the Chiefs’ defensive line.