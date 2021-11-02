Expand / Collapse search
Chiefs acquire Melvin Ingram from Steelers to help bolster defensive line

The Pittsburgh Steelers shipped Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick

Daniel Canova
Melvin Ingram is on the move.

The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran defensive end was shipped to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to the NFL Network.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Melvin Ingram #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Melvin Ingram #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Ingram, 32, spent his first nine seasons with the Chargers before joining the Steelers on a one-year deal during the offseason. In eight appearances with the team, Ingram has just 10 tackles and one sack.

Jun 16, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers linbacker Melvin Ingram (54) participates in a drill during minicamp at Charger Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

Ingram had a strong start to the 2021 season. He was on the field for a large part of September, but he played in fewer than 50% of snaps in two of the last three games. In Week 6, Ingram played in a season-low 26% of snaps. Pittsburgh had a bye in Week 7, and Ingram missed last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns due to a groin injury.

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo, Miami Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson (73) blocks Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) during an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green to one-year deals Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed. 

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2020, file photo, Miami Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson (73) blocks Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) during an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green to one-year deals Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.  (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

Kansas City is hoping Ingram can return to Pro Bowl form. The Chiefs are currently ranked 29th in yards allowed and 25th in scoring defense. Kansas City only has 11 sacks in 2021, which is easily the worst in the AFC.

Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, will join Frank Clark and Chris Jones on the Chiefs’ defensive line.

