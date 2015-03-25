Chicago State beats NAIA Benedictine Springfield 77-53 for 5th win, 1 more than last season

Clarke Rosenberg had 19 points Monday night and Chicago State defeated Benedictine Springfield 77-53.

Matt Ross scored 13 points and Jeremy Robinson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars (5-14), who have exceeded last season's win total of four. They led 37-23 at halftime and by as many as 33 points in the second half.

Thomas Dillard and Jordan Michels led the Bulldogs with 11 points. Benedictine Springfield, a NAIA school, is playing its first season and counted this game as an exhibition.

Chicago State, 4-1 at home, played its first home game since Dec. 8. The Cougars are coming off a three-overtime loss to NJIT on Saturday.