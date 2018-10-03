Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell gets 40-game suspension for violating domestic violence policy

Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell has received a 40-game suspension after the league investigated allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife back in September.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision to suspend Russell on Wednesday after the league completed its own investigation into Melisa Reidy’s claims that her then-husband subjected her to “emotional, verbal abuse,” escalating to “abusive behavior.”

MLB has said it began an investigation last year after allegations against Russell first became public, but Reidy declined to talk to investigators because she decided it was not in her family's best interests.

On Sept. 19, she took to a personal blog to share, in detail, harrowing details of alleged abuse.

“You don’t realize it, but its a sick mind game that you get sucked into – All your source of happiness somehow is controlled by that one person, depending on how they decide to treat you on a daily basis,” she wrote.

Reidy said that Russell often called her names and was unfaithful. She said that he once told her he wished she had more sexual partners before him so that she might "knew what I was doing.”

“Along with being cheated on with so many different women, I lost all self confidence within myself. I never felt good enough to keep him happy at home, emotionally & sexually.” — Melisa Reidy

Reidy said that her husband became physically abusive in arguments, many times when he was “under the influence.”

She eventually made the decision to leave sometime in April 2017.

Less than 12 hours after her post was published, MLB announced that Russell had been put in leave under the organization's domestic violence policy.

Wednesday’s ban includes the 11 regular-season games he missed after being placed on administrative leave Sept. 21. Russell will be eligible to return on May 3 against St. Louis, barring any postponements, and he will not appeal the suspension. He will also participate in an evaluation and treatment program.

He has previously denied the allegations.

