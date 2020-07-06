Chicago Cubs: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Chicago Cubs lost out on a chance to make the playoffs last season, and this year the team will have to stay steady through 60 games if they want to get back there.

The Cubs still have a young corps in place, with Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javy Baez leading the charge. The rotation started to see Yu Darvish come on strong late last season and he could finally start to live up to his massive contract.

Chicago will begin a new era with David Ross as their new manager. It’s Ross’ first managerial job. He takes over for Joe Maddon, who parted ways with the organization at the end of the 2019 season. Maddon was 471-339 with a World Series title under his belt with the Cubs.

Through 60 games last season, the Cubs were 34-26 and up one game in the National League Central division.

2019 finish: 3rd NL Central

2019 record: 84-78

Manager: David Ross

Projected Starters

C: Willson Contreras

1B: Anthony Rizzo

2B: Jason Kipnis

3B: Kris Bryant

SS: Javy Baez

OF: Albert Almora Jr.

OF: Ian Happ

OF: Jason Heyward

DH: Kyle Schwarber

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Kyle Hendricks

SP: Yu Darvish

SP: Jon Lester

SP: Tyler Chatwood

SP: Alec Mills

CL: Craig Kimbrel

2020 Schedule