Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Chicago Bears lineman proposes to girlfriend after team clinches division title

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Charles Leno Jr. proposed to his girlfriend after his Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers to clinch the NFC North division title.

Charles Leno Jr. proposed to his girlfriend after his Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers to clinch the NFC North division title. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

While the Chicago Bears were popping champagne to celebrate their first division title since 2010, another player was popping the question to his girlfriend.

Bears offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. called his girlfriend Jennifer Roth to the middle of Soldier Field, got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

“Jennifer Marie Roth, would you like to be … Jennifer Marie Leno Jr.,” Leno asked as he held open a light blue box with an engagement ring inside. “Will you? Will you accept?”

She said yes.

“If you couldn’t tell by the first play of the game & my proposal speech, I was SHOOK today. Thank you for all the love and support,” Leno wrote in a tweet, referencing a false start penalty he had.

Leno is in his fifth season with the Bears. Chicago selected him in the seventh round of the 2014 draft.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.