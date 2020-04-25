Chicago Bears: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Chicago Bears made seven selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Bears made a confusing selection with their first draft choice on Day 2 and addressed some of their secondary issues throughout the rest of the event.

The Bears did not have a first-round pick.

Here are who the Bears chose during the draft:

ROUND 2, PICK 43: COLE KMET, TE

The Bears selected tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 43 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is the first tight end to be taken off the board. In 2019, Kmet quickly became a go-to option for Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book. Kmet started 11 games for the Fighting Irish, and he came away with 43 receptions for 515 yards (12 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. Kmet missed the first two games of the season because he was dealing with a broken collarbone.

ROUND 2, PICK 50: JAYLON JOHNSON, CB

The Bears selected cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the No. 50 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Utah standout had 36 total tackles in his senior season. He also had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He was the second pick for the Bears in this round.

ROUND 5, PICK 155: TREVIS GIPSON, DE

The Bears selected defensive end Trevis Gipson with the No. 155 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Gipson was a standout at Tulsa. He had 49 tackles, including 15 for a loss. He also had eight sacks.

ROUND 5, PICK 163: KINDLE VILDOR, CB

The Bears selected cornerback Kindle Vildor with the No. 163 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. At Georgia Southern, Vildor recorded 94 tackles and nine interceptions in four seasons.

ROUND 5, PICK 173: DARNELL MOONEY, WR

The Bears selected wide receiver Darnell Mooney with the No. 173 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Mooney had 48 catches for 713 yards and five touchdowns during his senior season at Tulane.

ROUND 7, PICK 226: ARLINGTON HAMBRIGHT, OL

The Bears selected offensive lineman Arlington Hambright with the No. 226 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hambright was a standout at Colorado. He started 35 games during his college career.

ROUND 7, PICK 227: LACHAVIOUS SIMMONS, OL

