Chicago Bears
Published

Chicago Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson has interesting thoughts on being a Super Bowl champion

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is coming into the new season about five months removed from winning his first Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots.

The aura of winning the big game has apparently run its course as Patterson gave a curious answer to a question from Redline Media about what it feels like to be a Super Bowl champion.

Patterson won the Super Bowl with the Patriots last season. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“Honestly, that Super Bowl don't mean s--t to me, because I'm in a new role right now,” Patterson said. “I'm on a new team, so it's a new opportunity for me to bring my legacy and live on to another team. So, whatever happened last year in the past, that's in the past. I'm trying to just move forward.”

In his only season with the Patriots, Patterson caught 21 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. In the playoffs, he had four receptions for 32 yards and zero touchdowns.

He signed a two-year deal with Chicago in March.

