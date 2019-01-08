Chicago Bears' Cody Parkey finds support in brewery: 'Come out and prove us wrong'

A Chicago brewery slammed the “armchair kickers” castigating Cody Parkey -- who missed a game-winning field goal for the Bears on Sunday -- and is challenging them to put their foot where their mouth is.

Goose Island Beer Co. defended the embattled Bears kicker in a series of tweets Monday, offering free beer for a year to any fan who kicked a 43-yard field goal outside their brewery.

CHICAGO BEARS' CODY PARKEY AFTER MISSING POTENTIAL GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL: 'I FEEL TERRIBLE'

“A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL,” the brewery wrote in a tweet.

“So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong,” the company continued. “This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory.”

Parkey was seen getting viciously booed after the 16-15 Wild-Card Round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. With just seconds to go in the game, Parkey's kick hit the left upright and then bounced off the crossbar before falling to the grass.

Parkey said after the game he felt terrible about the loss, but it may not have been entirely his fault. Though at the time it appeared Parkey simply made a bad kick, later video enhancement of the crucial play showed an Eagles defender appearing to make contact with the ball, and the NFL officially credited Eagles defensive lineman Treyvon Hester with a blocked kick Monday.