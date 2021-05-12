Chicago Bears 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Chicago Bears will be one of the more intriguing teams heading into the 2021 season.

The team will have to make a decision at quarterback to start the season. The team signed former Bengals and Cowboys starter Andy Dalton and declared him "QB1" before drafting Ohio State star Justin Fields about a month later. Plus, the team still has Nick Foles on the roster, who the team acquired last offseason.

Chicago starts the season on the road on Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. It will be the first Sunday night game of the season. Chicago’s season concludes Jan. 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears finished 8-8 for the second consecutive season and was bounced from the NFC Wildcard game.

Here’s who the Bears will match up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Giants

Away Opponents: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Steelers, Buccaneers, Raiders

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 149-122-1

Here’s the Bears’ 2021 regular-season schedule: