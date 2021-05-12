Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears
Published

Chicago Bears 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Bears' opponents will have a combined 149-122-1 record in 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 scheduleVideo

Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 schedule

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson previews the full NFL regular season schedule release, set to air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Chicago Bears will be one of the more intriguing teams heading into the 2021 season.

The team will have to make a decision at quarterback to start the season. The team signed former Bengals and Cowboys starter Andy Dalton and declared him "QB1" before drafting Ohio State star Justin Fields about a month later. Plus, the team still has Nick Foles on the roster, who the team acquired last offseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago starts the season on the road on Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. It will be the first Sunday night game of the season. Chicago’s season concludes Jan. 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears finished 8-8 for the second consecutive season and was bounced from the NFC Wildcard game.

Here’s who the Bears will match up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Ravens, Bengals, Giants

Away Opponents: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Browns, Steelers, Buccaneers, Raiders

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 149-122-1

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the Bears’ 2021 regular-season schedule:

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_