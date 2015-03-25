Chelsea tops West Ham to take over third

Frank Lampard tallied his 200th goal for Chelsea to help the Blues to a 2-0 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge, moving the club into third place.

Chelsea striker Demba Ba should have scored multiple goals on the day, including one in the seventh minute when he badly scuffed a shot with only goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen to beat.

But there was still enough quality in the Chelsea side to compensate for the misfiring striker, and Lampard put his side in front in the 19th minute when he headed home a clever chip from Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international was the best player on the field on Sunday, and after setting up Lampard's goal, he found the net himself in the 50th minute by beating a pair of defenders and firing a low shot into the corner of the net.

Only some good work from Jaaskelainen prevented Chelsea from adding to its lead, while Petr Cech was able to snuff out West Ham's best chance when he saved an effort from Carlton Cole at his near post.

Sunderland 1, Norwich City 1

Sunderland, England - Sunderland could only manage a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Sunday against Norwich City despite playing the final hour of the match up a man.

The day started well for the Canaries when Wesley Hoolahan's close-range header from a corner kick put the visitors into the lead.

Chris Hughton's side was in firm control and pressing for another goal when the match shifted dramatically on the half-hour mark.

Norwich goalkeeper Mark Bunn came out of his area to clear a long ball, but Sunderland's Danny Graham got there first, and his attempt to lob it over Bunn struck the arm of the goalkeeper.

Bunn received a red card, and 10 minutes later, Norwich gave away a penalty kick when Sebastien Bassong handled the ball inside his own box.

Craig Gardner converted the spot kick, but the Black Cats were unable to push on and claim all three points.

Fulham 1, Tottenham 0

London, England - Tottenham slipped to fourth place in the Premiership on Sunday after Dimitar Berbatov came back to haunt his former side with the lone goal for Fulham in a 1-0 Cottagers victory.

Both sides were well off the pace in a first half sorely lacking in offensive quality, but Berbatov popped up in the 52nd minute to give his team a surprising lead.

Ashkan Dejagah supplied the ball for Berbatov, who shook free from his defender and bundled a shot past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Jermain Defoe was the one Tottenham player who looked threatening, and he was twice denied the equalizing goal by some good work in the Fulham net by Mark Schwarzer.

Spurs now hold a four-point lead on Arsenal for the fourth and final Champions League place with one more game played.

Wigan 2, Newcastle 1

Wigan, England - Arouna Kone's late goal lifted Wigan to a massive 2-1 win over Newcastle at the DW Stadium on Sunday, moving the Latics to within three points of safety.

Jean Beausejour's goal in the 18th minute had the home side in the lead and it came after Newcastle's Davide Santon failed to clear the ball.

But Santon atoned for his error in the 72nd minute when Wigan gave away possession in its defensive third, allowing Papiss Cisse to play a ball into the path of Santon, who beat Wigan goalkeeper Joel Robles with an angled shot.

However, there was still one more twist in the contest and it came in the dying minutes as Kone pounced on a loose ball and fired it home in the midst of a goalmouth scramble.