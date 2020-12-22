Cheez-It Bowl 2020: Oklahoma State vs. Miami preview, how to watch & more

The 2020 Cheez-It Bowl will be played between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29, 2020. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

It will be the first-ever instance of the Cheez-It Bowl. The game has had many names in history. It has been known as the Blockbuster Bowl, Carquest Bowl, MicronPC Bowl, MicronPC.com Bowl, Tangerine Bowl, Champs Sports Bowl, Russell Athletic Bowl and Camping World Bowl.

Cheez-It sponsored the bowl formerly known as the Cactus Bowl, which was played in Arizona. That game was going to be sponsored by Guaranteed Rate this year but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma State will try to finish its up-and-down season with a victory over the Hurricanes. The Cowboys come into the game with a 7-3 record. Spencer Sanders will lead the offense without running back Chuba Hubbard, who declared for the NFL Draft. Sanders has 1,702 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes this season. His top receiver, Tylan Wallace, has 53 catches for 877 yards and six touchdowns.

Miami had a bright season with transfer quarterback D’Eriq King leading the way. Miami only lost to Clemson and North Carolina this season.

King has led the way with 2,573 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. The offensive line has not really helped him out. He’s been sacked 26 times. Mike Harley and Brevin Jordan have been King’s main targets. Harley has six touchdown catches and Jordan has five. Jordan is seen as a future NFL tight end. Cam’ron Harris leads the team with 591 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

It will be Oklahoma State’s 15th consecutive bowl appearance under coach Mike Gundy. Miami is looking to break a three-game bowl losing streak.

**

CHEEZ-IT BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Cheez-It Bowl

Date: December 29

Time (ET): 5:30 pm

TV: ESPN

Location: Orlando, Fla.

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CHEEZ-IT BOWL RECENT WINNERS

This is the first instance of the Cheez-It Bowl held in Florida.