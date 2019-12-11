Cheez-It Bowl 2019: Air Force vs. Washington State preview, how to watch & more

The Cheez-It Bowl will be played between the Air Force Falcons and the Washington State Cougars on Dec. 27. The game will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Falcons come into the game with a 10-2 overall record and are 7-1 in the Mountain West Conference. The Cougars come into the game with a 6-6 overall record and a 3-6 record in the Pac-12 Conference.

Air Force enters its first bowl game in three seasons and 10th under coach Troy Calhoun. Donald Hammond III leads with 1,286 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns. Air Force has three rushers with more than 700 rushing yards -- Kadin Remsberg (872), Timothy Jackson (745) and Taven Birdrow (731). Remsberg has seven touchdowns while Jackson and Birdrow have six each. Hammond himself has 11 rushing touchdowns. Geraud Sanders has 29 catches for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. Milton Bugg III leads the defense with three interceptions and Demonte Meeks has four sacks.

Washington State enters its fifth consecutive bowl game and sixth under coach Mike Leach. Anthony Gordon is one of the top passers in the nation. He has 5,228 passing yards with 45 touchdown passes. Max Borghi leads with 790 rushing yards. The Cougars have two receivers with more than 900 receiving yards -- Brandon Arconado (942) and Easop Winston (927). Arconado has six touchdowns and Winston has 11. Skyler Thomas leads the defense with three interceptions. Will Rodgers leads with four sacks.

It will be the first game between the two teams.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME COVERAGE

--

CHEEZ-IT BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Cheez-It

Date: December 27

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Chase Field

Location: Phoenix

--

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ODDS

Moneyline: Air Force (-125), Washington State (+145)

Spread: Air Force (-3), Washington State (+3)

Over/Under: 67.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

--

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com