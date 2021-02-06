Chase Young wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young was named the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year.

Young was given the award at the NFL Honors on Saturday night.

Washington selected Young with the No. 2 pick of the 2020 draft. The Ohio State product was the first defensive player off the board and proved to be the best out of the class.

Young played in 15 games for Washington and was extremely helpful in getting Washington the NFC East division crown and into the playoffs. The 21-year-old defensive standout recorded 7.5 sacks, 44 combined tackles, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during the year.

Washington was fourth in points allowed and second in yards allowed during the 2020 season. It was the first time the team was Top 5 in both stat categories since 2008.

Washington coach Ron Rivera had a big part in that. Rivera, a defensive-minded coach, came over from the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and got Washington back to its winning ways.

"To have a rookie come in and kind of just take over certain aspects of our team, he truly is an emotional leader," Rivera said of Young on the NFL Network. "The young man practices and plays at a high level, a lot of energy, smart football player. He's a guy that came in as a young pro who understood what it was gonna take, what he had to do to get himself to where he needed to be to help us, and that's probably the biggest thing."

Young is going to be an important piece of Washington’s defense for years to come.