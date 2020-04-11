Chase Young says he's the top prospect in the NFL Draft: 'I know I'm the best'

Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young has all the confidence in the world heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Heisman Trophy finalist was asked during an interview with ESPN via Instagram Friday if he thought he was the best prospect going into the draft.

“Yes, definitely,” he said. “I know I’m the best, definitely.”

At 6-foot-5, 264 pounds, the D.C. area native registered 46 tackles and 16 1/2 sacks during his junior season at Ohio State. He’s expected to be drafted by the Washington Redskins with the No. 2 overall pick.

Eager to show just how good he is, Young said he’s looking forward to showcasing his talents “on the field.”

"I mean, obviously every player's gonna try to dominate," Young said. "And that's not gonna change with me. I'm definitely gonna try to dominate on the next level as well. But just go in there, being humble, being coachable and just putting what I have on the field.”

Young also spoke about how he was initially disappointed when he learned that he would be missing out on the traditional draft experience after it was announced that the NFL would proceed with a virtual draft because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We're just trying to make sure the people who are making it can get it here," Young said, adding that he’s got a special suit picked out for the virtual draft.

"... All I will tell you is that I think the color is green ... money green, yeah."