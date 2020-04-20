Chase Young: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Chase Young is a defensive end who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Young, a consensus five-star prospect, played high school football at Dematha Catholic in Maryland. He helped his high school win the 2016 state championship with a 12-0 record. Young recorded 118 tackles and 37 tackles-for-loss, including 19 quarterback sacks.

As a high school senior, he was considered to be one of the top 10 players in the nation before he decided to play for Ohio State.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

Here are five other things to know about Young.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Young is listed at 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds. At the scouting combine, he was measured as having 33 3/4-inch arms and 10-inch hands.

2) SHOWERED WITH ACCOLADES

As a senior at Ohio State, Young was a unanimous All-American, Heisman Trophy finalist, Bednarik Award winner, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and all-Big Ten Conference. He won a total of six major individual awards.

3) SACK MACHINE

Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks and sacks per game (1.38). He also led the country with six forced fumbles.

4) HEART OF OHIO STATE

Young was the heart of the Buckeyes’ defense. Ohio State ranked among the country's top five statistically in six major categories. The Buckeyes were No. 1 in total defense (259.7 yards per game), No. 2 in passing yardage (156.0 yards per game), red zone scores (66 pct.) and pass efficiency (97.50) and No. 4 in scoring (13.7 points per game).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Young is arguably the best prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. He won’t go No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals because they are expected to go with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, but Young should be the next player off the draft board.