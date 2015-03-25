Charlotte F Bernard Sullivan transfers from Clemson to Charlotte; will sit out 1 year

Charlotte coach Alan Major says that former Clemson forward Bernard Sullivan has transferred to the play for the 49ers.

Sullivan, a native of Gastonia, N.C., will sit out the 2013-14 season in accordance with NCAA rules and have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2014-15.

The 49ers recruited Sullivan heavily out of high school and Major calls him "a skilled athletic forward who's able to handle the basketball."

In two seasons at Clemson, Sullivan struggled to breaking into the rotation, scoring 89 points and grabbing 66 rebounds, while shooting 41 percent from the field.

As a senior at Davidson Day High School Sullivan was rated a four-star prospect by ESPNU, Rivals.com and Scout.com. He was rated the No. 83 overall prospect by Rivals and No. 87 by Scout.