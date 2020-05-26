Charles Barkley optimistic NBA will resume season: 'I'm 100 percent sure we're going to play'

Charles Barkley is certain the NBA is going to resume the 2019-20 season, and he believes a plan is going be formalized soon.

Barkley, the former NBA star who currently works as an analyst for Turner Sports, told ESPN’s “Paul Finebaum Show” on Monday that a decision should come sometime in the next week.

“[The NBA is] gonna make a decision in the next week. I'm 100 percent sure we're going to play. I know my friends in Major League Baseball are going to play. I know that the hockey league is going to play. I think the pro football and the college football, they have to sit back and see how it goes for us,” he said.

Barkley said Florida or Las Vegas are being discussed as host sites for games.

“I do know this, talking to my bosses at Turner: We're going to play basketball,” he said. “It's gonna be in Florida and Vegas, or just Florida.’”

The NBA has reportedly been considering Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando as a potential site. ESPN reported the league has a conference call set with the board of governors for Friday.