Charles Barkley says James Harden is 'most awesome' offensive player of all time, better than Michael Jordan

NBA fans enjoy deliberating who is the greatest player in league history, and most consider Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to be at the very top of the list.

During an ESPN appearance on Wednesday morning, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley discussed the greatest offensive player of all time. Many consider Lakers legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain to be a part of that debate. Jordan is obviously another player who excelled at scoring the basketball, but Barkley believes the best offensive player in NBA history currently plays in the league today.

"... He [James Harden] is the most awesome offensive player I've ever seen," Barkley said of the Brooklyn Nets star. "Listen, Michael [Jordan] and Kobe [Bryant] were better players from the guard standpoint, but as far as offensively, they couldn't shoot threes like him, they were not as great at dribbling the basketball, going to the basket, getting fouled. I mean this guy, every time he goes to the basket he's gonna hit somebody and get two free throws."

"...We've got to give that guy credit, man. He's an offensive machine, plain and simple," he continued.

Barkley also said that Harden might be the best basketball player in the world, with "no disrespect to LeBron or Giannis" or anybody else currently in the discussion.

As of Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets have a 30-14 record and are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 11.5 assists, and 8.7 rebounds per game this season, and he is a real contender to claim his second NBA MVP award.