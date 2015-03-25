Chargers WR Royal, LB Johnson active, LB Butler, G Rinehart out; Redskins get 2 safeties back

Receiver Eddie Royal is active for the San Diego Chargers against the Washington Redskins despite a hurt toe injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Royal enters Sunday's game with a career-high six touchdown catches this season.

Also active for San Diego is linebacker Jarret Johnson, who returns after missing two games with a hamstring injury. He's tied for the team lead with three sacks.

The Chargers are without linebacker Donald Butler (groin) and guard Chad Rinehart (toe).

Tight end Fred Davis is inactive again for Washington, which gets both starting safeties back: Reed Doughty returns after missing one game with a concussion and safety Brandon Meriweather returns from a one-game suspension for helmet-to-helmet hits.

Redskins safety Jose Gumbs is out with an ankle injury.